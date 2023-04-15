Javed Afridi Proposes a Council to Moderate Franchise T20 Leagues Over the World

The world of cricket has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, with franchise cricket becoming increasingly popular. With the latest development of Saudi Arabia’s interest in creating the richest franchise league in the world, the skepticism about cricket’s future is at an all-time high.

Keeping this in view, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi believes it is the perfect time to form a governing body to oversee the franchise T20 leagues all over the world.

Javed Afridi took to Twitter to propose the Council of Franchise Leagues, which would serve as the ultimate authority for franchise cricket. It would provide advice, backing, and orientation to all parties involved, including franchise owners and players.

He further elaborated that the primary aim of the council would be to ensure that the sport is administered in an equitable, transparent, and impartial manner and it will help to create a level playing field for all teams, regardless of their size or financial resources.

Javed Afridi further stated that as a group of cricket enthusiasts and proprietors of diverse franchises worldwide, they have the potential to effect real change in the realm of cricket. He urged the stakeholders to work towards building a bright future of franchise T20 cricket all across the globe.

