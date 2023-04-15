How to Earn Over 20% Profit Through Sukuks

In order to deal with inflation, an individual can earn a handsome profit of over 20% from his savings through investment in a Sharia-compliant instrument known as Sukuk for one to three years.

It means if you have savings of Rs. 100,000, you can make nearly Rs. 20,000 out of it. The returns of the 1-year Sukuk by Govt of Pakistan are even better than the schemes of the Central Directorate of National Savings.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance introduced GoP Ijarah Sukuk for 1-year tenure with variable and fixed rental regime, which offers a handsome profit rate of nearly 20-21.5 percent to investors.

A majority of people don’t invest in various saving products and instruments based on interest however the Sukuk of a short-term period is an excellent opportunity for individuals, corporates, and businesses for mid-term and short-term (1 year) investment for getting attractive Shariah Compliant returns (hold till maturity view).

How to Invest in 1-Year Sukuk

Open an IPS account with an Islamic Bank offering IPS (Investor Portfolio Securities). Ask the branch to submit your bid (investment amount and expected rental) for the relevant Ijarah Sukuk (fixed rental or variable rental). As an individual investor, it is advised to bid on the slightly lower side after discussion with the relevant bank branch or treasury to get your sukuk bid successful. Upon a successful bid, the amount will be deducted from your Islamic bank account and Sukuk will be transferred to your IPS account. You will receive rentals from Govt of Pakistan after every six months and at the end of 12 months, you will get another 6 months’ rental and investment amount back after Sukuk redemption.

It is also advised to visit a main or major branch of the bank as most of the bank officers are unaware of IPS accounts in the branches located in remote areas. The investor should also be advised to meet the branch manager in case the bank officers are not able to inform you about this feature.

The investors are required to submit forms along with a few documents. The bank charges a fee comprising a certain percentage of the profit earned by the customers.