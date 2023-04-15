Babar Azam Recalls Heartfelt Childhood Memory

Captain Babar Azam has become the third Pakistani cricketer to feature in 100 T20I matches, following Shoaib Malik and former all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez.

Expressing his pleasure over this significant achievement, the all-format captain stated that he had never thought he would play 100 T20I matches while donning the Green Shirt.

“I had never expected this. I still remember starting off here as a ball-boy on the sidelines, and now to be here, it is a huge honor,” added Babar Azam.

Appreciating the emerging batter Saim Ayub, Babar Azam remarked that his innings of 47 runs at a crucial time was a good batting show as the wicket assisted the bowlers more.

“We had a complete bowling unit and the way Shaheen and Zaman started, Haris bowled, and our spinners were excellent. It always helps to have more bowling options,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 28-year-old captain has also equaled former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on the list of second-most T20I wins as captain.

If Pakistan wins two more T20I matches, Babar will become the most successful captain with the most wins, surpassing Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai, who has 42 wins.

Babar needs just 136 runs to become the first Pakistani batter and the fourth overall to have scored 3,500 runs in T20Is, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Martin Guptill.