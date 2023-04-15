Tunisian Footballer Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Protest

Nizar Issaoui, a former Tunisian football player died from third-degree burns sustained after setting himself on fire in protest against ‘police injustice’ in Haffouz, Kairouan, central Tunisia.

The father of four recorded a video on Facebook where he explained that he has been falsely accused of terrorism by the police before lighting himself on fire. Doctors were unable to save his life after he suffered severe burns.

Prior to his death, Issaoui was a free agent playing in the amateur leagues. He had a glittering football career where he played for a range of clubs in Tunisia, including the top flight.

Issaoui’s protest was triggered by officers accusing him of terrorism after he complained about the high price of bananas. A video of Issaoui’s self-immolation and a statement condemning police injustice have been circulating on social media.

“For a dispute with someone selling bananas at 10 dinars, I get accused of terrorism at the police station. Terrorism for a complaint about bananas,” Issaoui stated in the video.

“I have no more energy. Let the police state know that the sentence will be executed today,” he added.

His family organized protests and many citizens gathered in front of the police station where the incident occurred.

Issaoui’s death highlights the ongoing concerns about police brutality and abuse of power in Tunisia. The country has struggled with protests and unrest over the years, and the issue of police violence remains a key concern.

The incident has sparked a new wave of protests, with people calling for justice and accountability for those responsible for Issaoui’s death. The Tunisian government has yet to respond to the incident or the demands of the protesters.