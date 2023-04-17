FOUR PAWS’ Experts Called to Pakistan Once Again to Treat Noor Jehan

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that the team of doctors of Four Paws has been called to Pakistan once again.

Authorities are continuously treating the elephant, it is hoped that the recommended treatment and other measures to restore its health will yield useful results, he said this on Sunday on the occasion of inspection of treatment provided to elephant Noor Jahan at Karachi Zoo.

ALSO READ Naila Kiani Becomes First Pakistani Woman to Conquer Nepal’s Annapurna I

The administrator went to the enclosure of Noor Jahan and fed food and medicine with his own hands. He said the care process is ongoing, the doctors and other concerned staff of Karachi Zoo have been instructed to arrange whatever is needed for the treatment of the elephant as soon as possible.

It should be noted that in connection with the treatment of Noor Jahan the elephant of Karachi Zoo, on the invitation of the administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman, the doctors of the international animal welfare organization Four Paws, who arrived in Karachi, had successfully operated on Noor Jahan the elephant and conducted various tests. As a result of which the team had diagnosed hematoma in the elephant.

ALSO READ Motorola is Making an Affordable Foldable Phone

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that the Four Paws team has been contacted again for the treatment of Noor Jahan and asked to come to Pakistan once again. Hoping that Noor Jahan will recover soon.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that the health of the animals kept in Karachi Zoo is the top priority and everything possible is being done to take care of the animals and birds of the zoo.