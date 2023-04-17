Punjab CM Orders Immediate NOCs For Petrol Pumps

Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab’s Interim Chief Minister (CM), has made the decision to give outstanding No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to petrol pumps across the province by 1 May.

The major goal of this action is to eliminate unemployment and encourage investment in the area. To guarantee the timely issue of NOCs, CM Naqvi has directed that all pending applications be cleared within 15 days.

This initiative will provide thousands of job opportunities for young people, with each new station employing an average of 30-35 people. Furthermore, the NOCs issued to over 1,200 petrol pumps will generate over 30,000 jobs.

Naqvi has urged all responsible agencies to expedite the issuance of NOCs and eliminate needless delays. He stressed that NOCs should be issued as soon as the legal conditions are met.

Naqvi has also emphasized the significance of openness in the NOC-issuance process. He believes it will boost citizens’ trust in the government to offer timely and fair services.