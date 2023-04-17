Wahab Riaz and Zaynab Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him After Late Father

The veteran Pakistani cricketer and Caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, and his wife, Zaynab, have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing a photo of his late father on his Twitter account, the left-arm fast bowler announced that Allah Almighty has blessed his family with a third child, a baby boy.

“Once again, Sikandar is back in my life. Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu, missing u the most,” added the 37-year-old cricketer.

ALLAH has blessed me with a baby boy, Alhamdullilah. Once again Sikandar is back in my life . Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu missing u the most ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/vo6tUFKFo1 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 17, 2023

Following Wahab’s announcement, messages of congratulations poured in for the Lahore-born cricketer and his family from fellow cricketers as well as friends and fans.

It is pertinent to mention here that the left-arm pacer has two daughters, Eshal and Hoorain Sikandar.

Wahab Riaz remained an integral part of the national side for almost a decade with his fiery pace and aggression and represented the Men in Green in three ODI World Cups.

The Lahore-born cricketer announced his retirement from red-ball cricket years ago but is still hopeful of returning to the national unit for white-ball cricket.

Earlier this year, Wahab said, “My aim is to play the 2023 World Cup and after that, I will say goodbye to cricket from Pakistan, I will look to play leagues all around the world.”