Wahab Riaz and Zaynab Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him After Late Father

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 17, 2023 | 4:02 pm

The veteran Pakistani cricketer and Caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, and his wife, Zaynab, have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing a photo of his late father on his Twitter account, the left-arm fast bowler announced that Allah Almighty has blessed his family with a third child, a baby boy.

“Once again, Sikandar is back in my life. Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu, missing u the most,” added the 37-year-old cricketer.

Following Wahab’s announcement, messages of congratulations poured in for the Lahore-born cricketer and his family from fellow cricketers as well as friends and fans.

It is pertinent to mention here that the left-arm pacer has two daughters, Eshal and Hoorain Sikandar.

Wahab Riaz remained an integral part of the national side for almost a decade with his fiery pace and aggression and represented the Men in Green in three ODI World Cups.

The Lahore-born cricketer announced his retirement from red-ball cricket years ago but is still hopeful of returning to the national unit for white-ball cricket.

Earlier this year, Wahab said, “My aim is to play the 2023 World Cup and after that, I will say goodbye to cricket from Pakistan, I will look to play leagues all around the world.”

