Wahab Riaz Inaugurates Installation of New Turf at National Hockey Stadium

The Caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, inaugurated the installation of new synthetic turf at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

During the inauguration ceremony, the veteran fast bowler expressed his unwavering commitment to rehabilitating the sport of hockey in the country and bringing its glory back.

Wahab said that laying the new turf, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 16 crore, is a crucial first step towards bringing international standards to the sport in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Credits PSL Teammates For His Match-Winning Spell

The Lahore-born cricketer also reaffirmed his determination to elevate the National Hockey Stadium to new heights of excellence and restore the glory of this iconic venue.

Proudly declaring it the largest hockey stadium in the world, the 37-year-old cricketer pledged to further enhance its facilities for the betterment of the players and the sport.

Wahab disclosed that the private sector has come forward to support its upgradation and that hockey players from across the country will be participating in the uplift of the sport.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Will Continue to Perform Amazingly for Pakistan in The Future: Fakhar Zaman

Moreover, the turf laying company has extended a groundbreaking offer to create a futsal ground under the bridges, adding a unique and innovative dimension to the stadium.

Wahab visited the stadium and reviewed the progress of laying the new turf and other renovation activities at this iconic venue in Lahore.