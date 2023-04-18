Here’s the Traffic Plan for Pakistan and New Zealand’s Cricket Matches

As the New Zealand and Pakistan cricket teams prepare to face off in a highly-anticipated series, a comprehensive traffic plan has been issued for Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The matches will take place from April 18th to April 30th, 2023, with both teams staying at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during this period, a diversion plan has been devised. Firstly, Khayaban-e-Suhrawardy Road in front of the Serena main gate will be closed. Instead, traffic will be diverted to Globe Chowk via Convention Center, with access to Serena from Globe Chowk remaining open.

However, due to this diversion, traffic congestion is anticipated in the FATA lane, which will remain open for both entry and exit to Serena Hotel and SBC.

Secondly, Murree Road from Faizabad to Double Road will be closed on the departure and arrival of the teams. Also, during the match, Stadium Road will be completely closed on both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk towards Double Road.

In addition to these closures, there will be several diversions in place for traffic coming from different directions.

Traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway, while traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from 6th Road Chowk to Saidpur Road. Those coming from 9th Avenue in Islamabad will be diverted to IJP Road.

Commuters and residents are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the diversion routes to avoid any inconvenience. The authorities have also requested the public to cooperate with the traffic plan and follow the instructions of traffic police to ensure the safety and security of all.

Via: CAOTG