Over 2 Million Muslims Prayed Traweeh in Masjid Al Haram on Shab-e-Qadr

Over two million Muslims gathered at the Masjid Al Haram to pray in honor of Shab-e-Qadr, translated as the Night of Power, during the holy month of Ramadan, as reported by Saudi Arabian officials.

Muslims believe that Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, occurs on one of the last five odd-numbered nights of Ramadan (the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th) where night comes before the day. Despite this, many cultures observe it on the 27th night.

This night is significant in Islam because it is said to be when Prophet Muhammad PBUH received the first verses of the Holy Quran. Worshippers offered Isha prayer and special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyamullail.

The roads leading to the Masjid Al Haram were reportedly packed with the devout with a staggering number of pilgrims who visited Saudi Arabia over the last 10 days of Ramadan. Viral social media videos reveal that the streets surrounding the Masjid Al Haram were packed with worshippers during Taraweeh prayers, with believers visible everywhere.