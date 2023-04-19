Sindh Government Launch Free Mortuary Van Service

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has launched a 25-vehicle mortuary van service.

DJ Sports Complex, Karachi hosted the inauguration of the service. Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah and Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Siraj Soomro attended the ceremony.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Upgrade Two Passenger Trains

The health minister said that the department has introduced a fleet of 25 vehicles, eight of which would be stationed in Karachi, five in Hyderabad, and three each in Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana. The stations for the remaining vehicles are currently unknown.

Pechuho stated that the service will work like the Rescue 1122 ambulance service and can be accessed by dialing their number.

These vans will transport bodies across Sindh for free by the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services. Those who cannot afford to transport their loved ones’ bodies will receive free service on a first come, first served basis.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Makes a List of Fine Evaders

After verification, low-income people will receive this service for free. Mortuary vans will transport hospital bodies only, and will initially only serve district transportation.