4th Pakistan Vs. New Zealand T20I in Jeopardy Due to Rain

The fourth T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand, which is set to take place in Rawalpindi, faces the possibility of being affected by rain.

Both teams were unable to take part in their practice sessions leading up to the game due to persistent rain in the capital. The teams had to return to their hotel rooms due to heavy rainfall.

According to the weather forecast, rain is likely to disrupt the match but it is expected that the fans will be able to witness some action on the field. A full quota of 20 overs looks highly unlikely but a reduced-overs encounter can be expected at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to BBC Weather, light rain showers are expected at night in the capital, with a 7% chance of precipitation at the start of the match. The probability of rain is set to increase by midnight, which would affect the back end of the match.

The fourth T20I is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM. The ongoing five-game series has taken an intriguing turn following New Zealand’s triumph in the third match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, reducing the hosts’ lead to 2-1.