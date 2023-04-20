Dr. Khawar Khokhar Appointed as PTA Member Compliance & Enforcement

The federal government has appointed Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar as Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a period of four years. The Cabinet Division issued the notification of reappointment of Dr. Khokhar on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the cabinet division, the federal government is pleased to re-appoint Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar as Member Compliance and Enforcement for a second term of four years with immediate effect.

The post of Member Compliance and Enforcement was vacant for more than 3 months after Dr. Khokhar relinquished charge of his post after completing his four years tenure. Officials of the Cabinet Division say that the post was not advertised on the instructions of the federal government.

According to the officials, the summary of the re-appointment of Dr. Khokhar was sent by the Cabinet Division to the federal government before his retirement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had agreed to approve the re-appointment in principle and asked to put the summary of the re-appointment before the federal cabinet for approval.

The Performance Evaluation Committee headed by Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq also recommended the reappointment of Dr. Khokhar for the term of four years.