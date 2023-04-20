Shahid Afridi Baffled by Ihsanullah’s Exclusion From Playing XI

Shahid Afridi, the former captain of Pakistan, has expressed his disappointment over the omission of Ihsanullah from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Shahid Afridi criticized the management for unfairly leaving out Ihsanullah from the team, highlighting his stellar performance with the ball in the recent series against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Shahid Afridi stated that Ihsanullah bowled exceptionally well in the Afghanistan series, and it was unjustified to exclude him from the playing XI against New Zealand.

“Ihsanullah bowled very well during the series against Afghanistan in Sharjah and therefore, it is unreasonable to not play him against New Zealand,” said Afridi.

Afridi’s remarks echo those of Ramiz Raja, who also expressed disappointment over Ihsanullah’s exclusion and emphasized his proven abilities.

It is pertinent to mention that young Zaman Khan was given an opportunity to play in the T20I matches against New Zealand, while Ihsanullah remained on the bench. The third T20I saw Pakistan’s premium pace attack comprising of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah realign.