Illegal Bus Stops to be Relocated Outside Karachi

During a meeting held under Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi on Saturday, several important decisions were made to address traffic issues in the city.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of Transport, DIG Traffic, DCs, DG Mass Transit Authority, and other officials. The meeting decided to relocate all the illegal bus stands outside the city.

Furthermore, it was also decided that a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi would be strictly enforced. Commissioner Karachi stated that terminals will be set up for the illegal bus stands outside the city.

The meeting further decided to mobilize the Traffic Engineering Bureau for the improvement of the traffic system.

Moreover, a recommendation was made to fund the installation of signals and signs, as well as lane markings, through fines. The Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to take action for traffic signals and lane markings.