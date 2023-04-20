Sybrid Proves the Spirit of Giving During Ramzan through Inspiring Efforts for Community Uplift

This Ramzan, Sybrid (Pvt) Ltd proved that the spirit of giving is alive as they embarked on inspiring efforts towards the betterment of our community.

Their efforts to bring hope and happiness were reflected through their #SybridImpact program which led the charge for positive change through many projects and initiatives, some of which are highlighted below.

Sybrid hosted an Iftar dinner for Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation (PCHF) to raise awareness of congenital heart disease and focus on PCHF’s mission of eradicating this birth ailment that impacts the lives of millions of children across our nation.

The evening was greatly appreciated, invoking a sense of responsibility and humanity in the community. Last year, Sybrid also decided to allocate its Islamabad office space for PCHF representatives to engage with patients, families, donors, and other stakeholders.

Another commendable achievement by Sybrid was their collaboration with Sab Saath, a crowdfunding platform developed for the Zaman Foundation, providing a platform for people to support vulnerable communities and inspire hope in society.

In addition to this, Sybrid utilizes its social platforms to actively advocate for PCHF and Sab Saath’s mission, promoting the well-being and prosperity of our community by endorsing their projects.

#SybridImpact is at the forefront of progress for these two important initiatives, working closely with them to make a positive impact and empower vulnerable communities.

They will launch a nationwide internship program next month to empower the youth of our country. Sybrid continues to take meaningful strides and inspire initiatives to make a positive difference in society.