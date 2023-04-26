Emirates Announces New Flights to Canada’s Second Biggest City

One of the leading airlines globally, Emirates, has decided to launch flights between Dubai and Montreal from 5 July 2023.

The move comes after UAE and Canada signed an agreement to enhance economic cooperation and also bolster the aviation and tourism sectors in both countries.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi Announces Free Ferry Service

The daily flights between Dubai and Montreal will be run as EK243/244 using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with First Class, Business Class, and Economy Class seating.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Emirates Adnan Kazim said that Emirates is thrilled to open its second route into Canada to broaden its presence there with direct services from Dubai.

ALSO READ Here is How You Can Avoid the Most Popular PayPal Scams

Air Canada’s Expansion to Dubai

Similarly, Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, has also revealed plans to expand its international network by introducing new non-stop flights from Vancouver International Airport to Dubai, starting 28 October 2023.

The new route will operate four times a week, using the airline’s Dreamliner fleet. This new service will facilitate expats and tourists who frequently travel between the UAE and Canada.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, the Consul General of Canada in Dubai expressed his excitement about the newly announced direct flights between Dubai and Vancouver.

He noted that Vancouver is the gateway to Canada’s Pacific Coast, which is home to several tourist attractions and educational institutions.