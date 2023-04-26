Pakistan Under-19 Team Departs for Bangladesh Tour

A 17-member squad of the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team left for Bangladesh today from Lahore to play a five-match ODI series, one T20, and a four-day Youth Test match.

According to the announced schedule, the much-awaited series will kick off with the one-off youth Test on April 30 in Chittagong and will conclude on May 18 with the T20.

The Saad Baig-led squad, with three reserve players, underwent a training camp from April 8 to 18 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before departing for the tour.

The squad also played two practice matches and one target match at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground to prepare for the full-fledged series.

In a recent interview, Saad expressed his confidence, saying he is not relying on a single player and expects each member of the team to give their 100% to prove their talent.

The captain also acknowledged that the last series against Bangladesh did not go as planned and that they have been working to rectify their mistakes in the camp.

“Our last series against Bangladesh at home did not pan out the way we wanted it to. We have worked to rectify our mistakes and have talked to the coaches about it,” he added.