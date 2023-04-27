CM Punjab Orders Completion of Kalma Chowk Project in a Week

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered Central Business District (CBD) authorities to finish Kalma Chowk remodeling and CBD Boulevard by May 5, 2023. On Wednesday, CM reviewed the Kalma Chowk remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard projects’ progress.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, updated the CM on the projects’ progress during the visit. The project is nearly finished and the traffic flow and aesthetics will improve soon, said the CEO.

The CM stressed the abidance of project timelines. He expressed hope that the Kalma Chowk remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project improved provincial infrastructure and development. The project will modernize and beautify the area’s transport system.

Operation Against Encroachments

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a massive operation to remove encroachments in front of commercial buildings to allow for proper parking.

At a press conference before Eid at the commissioner’s office, Caretaker Minister for Housing and Urban Development Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir and Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced the decision.

The commissioner said the crackdown would target violators who have turned parking spaces into shops and showrooms. The minister said a comprehensive action plan was created to implement Lahore High Court orders. The department will seal the shops and showrooms that refuse to comply.