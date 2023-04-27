Demand for Larger Homes Skyrockets in Dubai

A recent report by real estate developer, ZaZEN Properties, has revealed that over 80% of tenants in Dubai are searching for affordable properties that offer outdoor living spaces and ample room.

As real estate prices continue to rise, the demand for villas and townhouses is also climbing up, particularly among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Allows Women Citizens to Perform Hajj Without Mahram

Recent data from Property Finder showed that in March this year, there was a high demand for two-bedroom apartments, highlighting the continued desire for spacious and affordable living options in the city.

Dubai’s residential market has also seen a remarkable increase in deals this year, with a surge of over 43% in February, according to ZaZEN properties.

Residents are showing a strong preference for properties that offer outdoor spaces, with balconies providing scenic views while larger balcony spaces rank among their top choices.

Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder and COO of ZaZEN Properties stated that despite the impressive growth of the real estate market in the UAE, buyers and investors are becoming increasingly cautious with their purchases.

The trend is now towards more sustainable and budget-friendly properties offering all the necessary amenities while keeping long-term maintenance costs low, he added.

Via Arabian Business