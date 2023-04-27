King Charles Honors Pakistan’s First Female Architect With Prestigious Award

Professor Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect, has won the prestigious King Charles’ Royal Gold Medal for architecture.

The award was given by the Royal Institute of British Architects and is considered one of the highest accolades in the field.

ALSO READ Pakistan Does Not Have Vaccine for Monkeypox Prevention

Prof Lari won the award for her work on environmentally friendly, zero-carbon self-build houses for displaced people, as well as her humanitarian work helping those affected by natural disasters and climate change.

She is also known for her design of the Chulah Cookstove, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional stoves that reduces emissions and improves health outcomes.

ALSO READ Here’s When Pakistani Airlines Will Start Hajj Flights

Prof Lari co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan and has designed over 50,000 sustainable shelters and housing units for low-income communities.

She is the first Pakistani to win the award and only the second woman to do so. The medal is personally approved by the monarch and awarded to those who have made significant contributions to architecture.