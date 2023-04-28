Punjab Police to Make Headscarves Mandatory for Female Officers

It has recently been reported that the Police Executive Board of Punjab has made the decision to mandate headscarves for female officers of the police force to be worn in conjunction with their official uniforms.

This decision was made at a recent board meeting and was later formalized by a letter delivered by IG Admin Punjab.

The letter explained that the decision was based on a survey conducted among women personnel regarding the use of headscarves with uniforms.

As per the survey’s results, olive green, black, and blue scarves were the most popular choices among female police officers.

To assist with the implementation of this new policy, the Punjab police logistics department has been directed to offer these scarves to female officers in their preferred colors of blue, black, or olive green, since these colors would complement their uniforms.

Via: 24News