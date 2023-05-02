2023 PMPL South Asia Championship Spring Is Starting Soon with 8 Teams from Pakistan Competing Against the Region’s Best Teams

PUBG MOBILE, Pakistan’s most played BR mobile game, is proud to announce that 8 professional teams competing in the 2023 PUBG MOBILE Pro League Pakistan Spring, PUBG MOBILE’s biggest tournament in its regional hierarchy, have qualified to represent the country at the 2023 PMPL South Asia Championship Spring.

In an exhilarating show of gaming talent, a total of 16 teams went up against each other to lay claim to the pool prize of USD 70,000 with Team AgonXI8 emerging on top after a thrilling finale.

Throughout the course of the tournament, Team AgonXI8 stood up to the various challenges it faced and conquered them all with great valor while the runners-up this year were R3G, followed by 3X ESPORTS. Together all eight teams that qualified for the South Asian championship are 52 Esports, Magnus Esports, Seventh Element, Quantum Rage, Team Tuf.

To witness the action-packed finales for this year’s PMPL, go through the link below:

Highlights – Grand Finale Day 3 | PMPL Pakistan Spring 2023

With yet another grand finale to a nail-biting event, PUBG MOBILE continues to build and expand the esports industry in the country. Preparing to take on the PMPL South Asia Championship, the eight teams have the support of the entire nation to win the regional title and clinch a prize pool of USD 150,000 against the other 12 teams that have qualified from the PMPL South Asia.

The champion of the PMPL South Asia Championship will directly qualify for the 2023 PUBG MOBILE World Invitational which will be held in Saudi Arabia with teams from all around the globe.

Viewers can watch the action live starting on 4th May at 5:00 PM Gmt+5 on PUBG MOBILE Esports Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

PUBG MOBILE has always been at the forefront when it comes to community growth. This year you can support your teams by creating content on TikTok making special videos to motivate your favorite team/player and in return, you can win exciting prizes. Exciting prizes include Umrah ticket, UC’s, and team official merchandise all you need to do is follow simple steps:

Follow PUBG MOBILE Esports on social channels Create video in support of your favorite team Use the hashtag #PMPLSAC2023

