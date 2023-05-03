70% Pakistanis Willing to Spend More on Well-Known Brands: Survey

Brand image matters in Pakistan with 70 percent of Pakistanis willing to spend more on a well-known brand, according to a recent survey.

The trends survey from leading insights firm Ipsos, also shows that the inclination towards brand image in effect has caused growth in brands across categories, according to a recent survey.

The in-depth analyses of Pakistan-specific data vis-à-vis global, regional, and emerging markets’ trends revealed some other interesting insights as well.

Pakistan came out to be on the lower end of the GDP per capita ladder. The demography of a transitioning nation portrays Pakistanis as a very young populace (55 percent under the age of 35) with 59 percent being millennials and low on education

Pakistanis are not concerned about their privacy or organizations/government keeping track of them. Pakistan is also in the top five countries concerned about technology as they also feel that “technical progress is destroying our lives”.

According to the survey people in Pakistan have more trust in the businesses’ leaders over government, in line with a broader trend in emerging markets.