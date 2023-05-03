Authorities Sacrifice Goat to Save Bhara Kahu Bypass Project From Future Tragedies

The Bhara Kahu Bypass Project has been hit by a string of accidents, causing a sense of panic among authorities. Two accidents have already occurred, leading to the project being delayed by several months.

This has prompted the authorities to frequently change completion deadlines, leaving citizens uncertain about when the project will be finished.

بہارہ کہو بائی پاس پُل کا کام جاری۔ آج پُل کے بیم رکھنے سے پہلے بکرے کا صدقہ۔ #islamabad pic.twitter.com/4gPZftpAaX — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) May 3, 2023

Recently, authorities performed a traditional ritual before placing the beams of the bypass. A goat was sacrificed as a symbol of sacrifice and commitment to the successful completion of the project. The authorities then prayed for smooth and successful project completion.

Despite setbacks, the project continues to move forward. The Prime Minister had initially set a deadline of March 23, but that date has long passed.

The latest completion date is now set for before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The Bhara Kahu Bypass Project is a vital transportation infrastructure project aimed at reducing traffic congestion and facilitating smoother travel in the area. The project’s timely completion is crucial to ensure the public’s convenience, safety, and well-being.

The authorities are committed to delivering the project on time, and the recent ritual is just one of the steps they are taking to ensure a smooth and successful completion.