India to Participate in BFAME Championship 2023 in Pakistan

The Bridge Federation of India (BFI) has confirmed the participation of its team in the upcoming BFAME Championship 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

In an official statement, the federation has announced that a 30-member Indian contingent will visit the neighboring country to feature in the championship.

The Indian team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 5, just hours before the start of the tournament, which will run until May 13.

Apart from the home side, India, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Bangladesh will also compete for the championship at Lahore Gymkhana.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan will be hosting the BFAME Championship for the third time as it previously hosted the tournament in 1985 and 2007.

The finalist teams will directly qualify for the upcoming 46th World Bridge Teams Championships, which will be held later this year.

Expressing his happiness, the President of the Pakistan Bridge Federation, Mubasher Lucman, said that it is an honor for the country to host the best teams for the third time.

“We are happy to host teams from India, Palestine, and the Middle East in Pakistan for the auspicious BFAME Championship,” said Mubasher Lucman.