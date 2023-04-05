Moto X40 Launched Worldwide as Edge 40 Pro With Flagship Specs

Today, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro was unveiled as the flagship device for 2023. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 125W charging capacity, and a 50MP main camera with a large sensor.

Interestingly, this same hardware was previously announced as the Moto X40 in China, but with heavy customizations for the local market. The Edge 40, on the other hand, has a cleaner UI, providing a closer experience to the stock Android 13 interface.

The phone features a 6.67” AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1080p resolution, and 2.5D curved sides, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. An under-display fingerprint scanner is also included. Furthermore, the phone has a 60MP selfie camera mounted inside a punch hole.

The Edge 40 Pro also features an IP68 resistance rating against water and dust, allowing it to survive for up to 30 minutes under 1.5m of water.

In Europe and Latin America, Motorola is set to offer the Edge 40 Pro with a single memory combination, which comprises LPDDR5X 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. There is no room for a microSD card, but the phone’s tray can accommodate two SIM cards.

At the back of the Edge 40 Pro are two 50MP cameras – the main unit equipped with a 1/1.55″ sensor, OIS, and f/1.9 aperture, and an ultrawide unit with a 117-degree FoV, autofocus, 1/2.76″ sensor, and f/2.2 lens. Additionally, the phone features a third camera with a 12MP 1/2.93″ sensor and a 2x f/1.6 telephoto lens.

The Edge 40 Pro has a slightly smaller battery compared to its predecessor with a capacity of 4,600 mAh. However, the included charger can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just seven minutes, and a full charge can be achieved in under 20 minutes. Wireless charging is available at 15W, and the phone also supports reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Motorola plans to launch the Edge 40 Pro in Blue or Black for €899.99 throughout Europe in the upcoming days.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Specifications