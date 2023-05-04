Fans Storm Neymar’s House Demanding Him to Leave PSG

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans gathered outside Neymar’s house to demand his departure from the club. The fans, who were visibly angry and frustrated, held banners and chanted slogans, ‘Neymar Get Out’, demanding the star forward depart the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Brazilian forward, who was at home at the time, was reportedly shocked and taken aback by the fans’ actions. However, he remained calm and composed, and did not engage in any altercation with the fans.

The incident has highlighted the growing frustration among PSG fans towards their star players, including Neymar, who has been criticized for lack of commitment and professionalism. The fans have accused him of being more concerned with his personal brand and off-field activities than with the success of the team.

🚨 PSG fans went to Neymar's house to demand he leaves the club. 👀 🗣️ “Neymar, get out! Neymar, get out!" (🎥 @parisientimes)pic.twitter.com/RJjZdTfo3s — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 3, 2023

The star forward joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a record-breaking $222 million. While Neymar has been one of PSG’s most important players for the past six seasons, he has been unable to take PSG to new heights. His injury record has been a major cause of concern for the club as well.

Neymar’s future at PSG has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with reports suggesting that he could be on his way out of the club this summer. The fans’ actions are likely to add further pressure on the club’s management to take a decision on Neymar’s future.

Earlier, it was reported that Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season due to a breakdown in his relationship with the club’s upper management. With both Messi and Neymar on the way out, PSG’s dream of lifting the UEFA Champions League is set to suffer a major dent.