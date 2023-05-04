Google is Making Logins Easier by Killing Off Passwords

Google has made a major announcement today that marks the beginning of the end for passwords. It has started the rollout of passkeys, which it calls “the easiest and most secure way to sign in to apps and websites”, and a significant step towards a password-free future.

Passkeys allow users to sign in to apps and websites in the same way they unlock their phone, using methods like fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN. This makes them resistant to online attacks such as phishing, and therefore more secure than one-time codes sent via SMS.

These are significant advancements toward a more secure and password-free future.

It’s important to note that using passkeys may create a potential vulnerability in your security. If your screen unlocking PIN is weak, such as 1234 or 0000, and someone steals your phone, they could gain access to all of your accounts that are protected by passkeys.

Today, Google Account users can opt to use passkey sign-in. Additionally, services like DocuSign, Kayak, PayPal, Shopify, and Yahoo! Japan have already implemented some level of support for passkeys.

To give passkeys a try for your Google Account, simply visit this page. Make sure to set a strong, multi-digit PIN on your phone to avoid potential security breaches.

For Google Workspace accounts, administrators will soon be able to enable passkeys for their end-users, providing an additional layer of security for their accounts.