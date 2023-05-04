Indian Army Helicopter Crashes in Occupied Kashmir

In an unfortunate incident on Thursday, an Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter carrying two personnel crashed in the Kishtwar region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Army Aviation Corps’ helicopter was on an operational mission when the pilots noticed a technical glitch and informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). They made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua River, but the uneven ground made the landing more challenging.

The two pilots and a technician on board sustained injuries during the emergency landing but were quickly evacuated and taken to Command Hospital, Udhampur, for treatment.

The Northern Command HQ of the Indian Army issued a statement confirming the incident and announcing that a Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the technical fault.

Rescue operations were launched promptly, and the crashed helicopter was found on the banks of a stream in the region.

IIOJK has been experiencing harsh weather conditions with low visibility for the past week. The rough terrain of the region and lack of transportation make helicopters the only source of supplies, including rations, in the area.