Religious Minister Makes Important Announcement Regarding Free and VIP Hajj

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mehmood, has announced that there would be no free or VIP Hajj for anyone.

He said that all pilgrims would be required to stay with common Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, regardless of their status or position in society.

The Senator made this announcement in response to a point of order raised by MNA Shagufta Jumani.

The Minister emphasized that the government would not be providing free Hajj to any individuals, as the Ministry had to surrender a quota of 7,000 to 8,000 pilgrims due to the payment of $24 million to Saudi Arabia.

However, the Minister offered to accommodate 200 to 400 intending pilgrims who are willing to pay their dues.

In addition, Senator Talha Mehmood explained that he had acquired a building at a cheaper rate of SAR 1,700, as compared to the Hajj 2019 rate of SAR 2,600. The Minister also revealed that he personally visited Saudi Arabia at his own expense.

The decision to abolish free and VIP Hajj has been made to ensure that all pilgrims are treated equally and given the same facilities and privileges during their spiritual journey. This decision will help to reduce the financial burden on the government and make Hajj more accessible to those who can afford to pay their dues.