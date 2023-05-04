“Thank You Asim Munir” Posters in Occupied Kashmir Show Up Appreciating the Army Chief

Posters praising Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for displaying compassion for Kashmiris and promoting their demand for self-determination have appeared in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In IIOJK, people placed posters thanking COAS Asim Munir for showing solidarity with Kashmir and supporting Kashmiris right of self determination. pic.twitter.com/F4IF35BNm9 — Conflict Watch PSF (@AmRaadPSF) May 3, 2023

The posters, which have been placed around Srinagar, express gratitude to the army chief for adhering to his country’s position on the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and for his support for the Kashmiris’ noble cause.

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement were reportedly among the organizations responsible for displaying the posters.

Masroor Abbas, the leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, applauded General Munir’s comments in a statement earlier this week, in which the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiris’ rightful struggle for independence.

The Kashmiris, according to Abbas, appreciate the proclamation and are thankful to Pakistan for its political, diplomatic, and moral assistance in their rightful desire for self-determination.

He also emphasized that the dispute over Kashmir is the principal source of impoverishment in South Asia and that resolving it will improve their lives.