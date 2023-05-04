Majid Al Futtaim Expands Retail Footprint in Pakistan With 12th Carrefour Store

Majid Al Futtaim has further expanded its retail footprint in Pakistan by breaking ground for its twelfth Carrefour store in Phase 11, DHA Rahbar. Carrefour’s eleventh store in Phase 7 is currently under development, and both new stores will be operational by the end of 2023.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Umer Lodhi, Country Manager for Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, who was joined by Dr.Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim, and Colonel Ali Yasir Pirzada, the Director of Joint Venture & Built, Operate, Transfer (JV & BOT), Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Dr. Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim, said, “I am delighted to be a part of this new strategic development in Pakistan. The country offers exciting opportunities for Carrefour and we remain committed to expanding our presence in Pakistan and bringing the best of Carrefour to this dynamic market.”

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “Despite economic challenges in the country, Carrefour is committed to strengthening the economy of Pakistan by creating job opportunities and providing customers with high-quality products and services.”

“The expansion of Carrefour’s retail footprint in Pakistan is a testament to how Carrefour prioritizes accessibility and convenience for its customers – modernizing the retail sector and taking steps to empower society as a whole.”

With a total investment of PKR 11.5 billion in Pakistan’s retail industry, Carrefour has become a trusted local partner by creating value for the industry and the Pakistani economy. Breaking ground for two upcoming stores in the past five months showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to growth and development.

Customers continue to have the option of shopping in-store at their 10 existing locations and can also opt for delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app for enhanced convenience. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.