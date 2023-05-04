Pakistan Takes Huge Leap on World Press Freedom Index

On Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a non-profit organization that defends and promotes freedom of information, published the annual World Press Freedom Index.

According to the index, Pakistan has moved up seven places to rank 150 out of 180 countries in 2023, compared to its previous year’s ranking of 157.

The RSF’s country profile for Pakistan highlights that the country’s laws, purportedly aimed at safeguarding journalism, are instead used to censor any criticism of those in power.

The regulator, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), is criticized for being more concerned with regulating the content media outlets publish than with regulating the media sector itself.

Media houses in Pakistan, including privately owned ones, rely on state sector ads and legal announcements for funding, which results in information ministries at the provincial and national levels threatening to withdraw advertising to influence editorial policy.

The index also notes that Pakistan is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. Three to four murders of journalists are reported each year, often linked to corruption or illegal trafficking, but go unpunished.

The findings of the World Press Freedom Index are supported by the Pakistan Press Freedom Report, which was released on Monday. The report revealed that over the past year, there were at least 140 cases of threats and attacks against journalists, media professionals, and media organizations in Pakistan, indicating an annual increase of over 60 percent.

