Pakistani Women Still Need Mahram for Hajj Despite New Saudi Policy

Although Saudi Arabia has allowed women to perform Hajj without a mahram, Pakistani women will continue to follow the previous regulations.

According to a Ministry of Religious Affairs representative, the Hajj preparations for this year in Pakistan have been arranged based on the old scheme. This means that Pakistani women would not be able to take advantage of the new Hajj policy that permits women to go without a mahram.

ALSO READ Bridging the Gap: How ICT is Making a Difference in Education

As per the spokesman, the former regulation requiring women to undertake Hajj with a mahram has been approved and will be enforced.

However, the spokesperson pointed out that this decision will have little impact on Pakistani women as they generally prefer to perform Hajj alongside their families. Furthermore, under the previous scheme, Sunni women are permitted to perform Hajj with a mahram, whereas Shia women are permitted to do so without one under certain conditions.