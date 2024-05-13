Looking at Average, Makes You an Average Player: Mohammad Rizwan

In a recent post-match presentation following Pakistan’s 7-wicket victory in the second T20I against Ireland, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan emphasized the significance of adapting to game conditions over merely focusing on batting averages.

ALSO READ Former PCB Chairman Believes Pakistan Can Even Lose To USA In T20 World Cup 2024

Rizwan, whose own T20I average stands at an impressive 50.38, alongside former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who boasts a remarkable average of 51.75. Reflecting on this achievement, Rizwan noted that while metrics like batting average are significant, a player’s true value lies in their ability to adapt to match conditions, situations and the demands of the game.

“If you look at the average, you are an average player. If you look at the conditions and what the game demands, that will make you better,” Rizwan articulated during his post-match interview.

He further acknowledged the influence of Virat Kohli on his approach to the game, expressing respect for the Indian cricket icon.

Rizwan’s comments shed light on how top cricketers should approach the game, emphasizing the importance of situational awareness and adaptability in delivering consistent performances on the field.

Pakistan’s premium wicket-keeper batter smashed 4 sixes and 6 fours in his scintillating innings of 75 runs off 46 balls where he remained not out.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Believes Something is Wrong in Pakistan’s Dressing Room

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan accumulated a massive partnership of 140 runs during the Men in Green’s run-chase of 194 against Ireland which is Pakistan’s highest partnership for the third wicket in T20I cricket.