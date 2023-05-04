Sindh Announces 2,000 Vacancies in Police Department

On Thursday, the Sindh government announced that 2,000 new positions will be created in the police department across the province.

The announcement was made by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who has approved the appointment of 2,000 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Investigation positions in the police department.

The Sindh Home Department has written a letter to Inspector General Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, regarding the recruitment of these 2000 new police personnel.

The recruitment process will follow a two-pronged approach: approximately 50% of the ASI Investigation posts will be filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), while the remaining vacancies will be filled by promoting officers within the department.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for these positions, which are available in various districts throughout Sindh. This recruitment drive aims to strengthen the police department’s capabilities and enhance the law and order situation in the province.

The Sindh government’s efforts to improve the province’s security situation are commendable, and this recruitment drive is a positive step towards achieving that goal. The recruitment of additional police personnel will help to increase the police department’s capacity to combat crime and maintain law and order in the province.