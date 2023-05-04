Driver Leaves Bus on the Road to Avoid Token Tax

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is carrying out a crackdown on vehicle owners that have defaulted on their token tax payments.

According to a recent report from Lahore, the driver, and conductor of a passenger bus that owed Rs. 76,000 in token tax escaped, leaving the bus stranded on a road.

The bus was later moved to a nearby police station by Excise Inspector Farooq, who took matters into his own hands and drove the bus to the police station.

A spokesman for the Excise Department confirmed the incident and stated that the DG has directed all excise staff across the province to work diligently and take inspiration from Inspector Farooq’s proactive efforts.

The DG has also instructed the department to accelerate the recovery of property tax and highway tax and ensure that the annual targets for revenue collection are met.

This crackdown is part of the government’s efforts to increase revenue collection and improve tax compliance in the province. It is expected that such strict measures will encourage taxpayers to fulfill their obligations and contribute to the development of the region.