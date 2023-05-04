Tecno and Infinix Announce Major Drop in Phone Prices

Tecno and Infinix have shared great news for fans in Pakistan. The two companies have announced a significant price decrease for several phones from last year, according to a notification available with ProPakistani.

The phone makers shared the notification will all of their distributors and dealers, informing them about a decrease in prices for multiple phone models from 2022 and 2021. The reduction came into effect on May 2nd and May 3rd for Tecno and Infinix, respectively.

ALSO READ Infinix Note 30 to Launch Soon With Helio G99 and Android 13

Here are the revised retail prices for all the affected phones.

Tecno

Model Name Old Price New Price Discount Camon 19 Neo (6 GB/128 GB) 57,999 44,999 13,000 Spark 8C (4 GB/128 GB) 43,999 36,999 7,000 Pova Neo (4 GB/64 GB) 43,999 34,999 9,000 Pop 5 LTE (2 GB/32 GB) 32,999 24,999 8,000

ALSO READ Tecno Unveils 3 New Affordable Spark Series Phones That Look Like Latest iPhones

Infinix

Unlike Tecno, Infinix has only reduced prices for two of its models. Here are the prices.

Model Name Old Price New Price Discount Note 12 (8 GB/128 GB) 63,999 54,999 9,000 Hot 12 (6 GB/ 128 GB) 53,999 44,999 9,000

As mentioned earlier, the price reduction is already effective, so these discounts should be available everywhere soon, if not already.