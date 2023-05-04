Tecno and Infinix Announce Major Drop in Phone Prices

Tecno and Infinix have shared great news for fans in Pakistan. The two companies have announced a significant price decrease for several phones from last year, according to a notification available with ProPakistani.
The phone makers shared the notification will all of their distributors and dealers, informing them about a decrease in prices for multiple phone models from 2022 and 2021. The reduction came into effect on May 2nd and May 3rd for Tecno and Infinix, respectively.
Here are the revised retail prices for all the affected phones.
Tecno
|Model Name
|Old Price
|New Price
|Discount
|Camon 19 Neo (6 GB/128 GB)
|57,999
|44,999
|13,000
|Spark 8C (4 GB/128 GB)
|43,999
|36,999
|7,000
|Pova Neo (4 GB/64 GB)
|43,999
|34,999
|9,000
|Pop 5 LTE (2 GB/32 GB)
|32,999
|24,999
|8,000
Infinix
Unlike Tecno, Infinix has only reduced prices for two of its models. Here are the prices.
|Model Name
|Old Price
|New Price
|Discount
|Note 12 (8 GB/128 GB)
|63,999
|54,999
|9,000
|Hot 12 (6 GB/ 128 GB)
|53,999
|44,999
|9,000
As mentioned earlier, the price reduction is already effective, so these discounts should be available everywhere soon, if not already.