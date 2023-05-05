Dar Urges International Companies to Invest in Pakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday said that Pakistan is slowly but surely moving toward economic stability and it is high time to invest in the country.

A delegation comprising representatives of world-renowned investment companies led by Imran Zaidi, JP Morgan Dubai, held a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

The delegation discussed the economic situation and outlook of the country. The delegation held a comprehensive discussion with the finance minister regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, market perception, and outlook, as well as external account situations.

The finance minister informed the delegation that as the finance minister, he successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present government is committed to completing the present programme and fulfilling all international obligations.

Zaidi briefed the minister on the company’s profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world. The delegation appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence in achieving sustainable economic development.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.