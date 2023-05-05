Major UAE Airline to Launch Discounted Flights to Pakistan

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, one of the low-cost airlines in UAE, is planning to start operations in Pakistan after gaining approval from the federal government. Reportedly, it will launch discounted flights to the country, with tickets costing around AED 179.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the airline is currently revamping its regulatory frameworks to enter Pakistan as well as India. Speaking about the development, Managing Director (MD) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Johan Eidhagen, stated they are examining the South Asian market due to extremely high demand.

He confirmed that the routes will be revealed soon after the changes in the regulatory framework conclude, while further noting that the company is not only tapping into new destinations but is also considering adding more flights to the current routes.

Johan also advised people to join Wizz Discount Club for special offers on airfares after the carrier commences operations in Pakistan and India. He noted that some prices are lower than AED 179, but only for club members.

Describing Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a “discount king,” Johan added that UAE residents love special offers. He urged them to subscribe to the Wizz Air newsletter, which will give them the latest news on sales and promotions.

