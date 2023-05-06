Dubai Unveils New Beach for Dogs

Dubai has added a new dog-friendly beach to its list of attractions. The Dubai Islands Beach, located on the city’s northern coastline, is now open to the public and is the first one to allow dogs to swim.

Developed by Nakheel, the beach is family-friendly and will also serve as a hub for water sports enthusiasts. The new beach will be open to visitors from sunrise to sunset and is located near Centara Mirage Beach Resort and Hotel Riu.

Visitors can also enjoy beach volleyball and football. The developers have partnered with Blue Safari to offer water sports activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

Eateries and several other activities will also be launched at this tourist attraction by the end of 2023. People can visit this beach via both road and water transportation. Boat and yacht owners can dock their vessels at the Nakheel Marina Dubai Islands, a nearby location, and then make their way to the beach.

Dubai Crocodile Park

Last month, Dubai launched Crocodile Park ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, giving visitors a look into the lives of crocodiles. Dubai Crocodile Park features around 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages.

This 20,000-square-meter facility has an optimal environment along with year-round climate-controlled water as well as safety protocols for visitors.