Gmail Starts Showing More Ads Than Before

Advertisements play a vital role in Google’s business model, often serving as the means to offer the company’s products without charging users. This extends to Gmail, where an increasing number of individuals have noticed a rise in ad displays.

Google introduced ads to its mobile applications a decade ago, and they have persisted since then, occasionally evolving with new positions and appearances. For numerous years, Gmail has been featuring ads consistently. However, in recent days, it appears that Google has intensified the frequency of ads appearing in Gmail, both on mobile devices and the web.

ALSO READ Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch Alongside Pixel 8 This Year

Google has started showing ads within the “Updates” filter of Gmail’s inbox. This automatic filter is specifically designed to gather emails related to orders, specific promotions, billing statements, and other relevant updates.

Traditionally, this filter has been considered the most beneficial among the default options (including “Promotions” and “Social”), as it remained ad-free for an extended period. But that is changing now as Gmail has begun featuring two ads at the top of the “Updates” tab, mirroring the advertising approach of other tabs.

ALSO READ Google Bard AI is Coming to Android Phones Soon

Gmail is also integrating ads within the list of emails under different tabs on the desktop, although they are not currently displayed in the main inbox.

It is unclear whether this alteration is being rolled out to all users, as there is no apparent new setting to modify the placement of ads in the inbox lists. Regardless, the general consensus among users appears to be predominantly negative regarding this change, which is understandable given the circumstances.