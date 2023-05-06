Google Bard AI is Coming to Android Phones Soon

Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard is coming to Android phones soon, according to the latest leaks. The reports say that Google’s AI chatbot is coming to Pixel phones before others as a home screen widget.

According to the source, Bard’s arrival could take the form of a standalone app, a homescreen widget, or even integration within the Google Search app. The impact Bard will have on phones remains unknown at present.

However, reports indicate that Bard will go beyond a mere chatbot and function as an assistant with some system control capabilities. Currently, the code suggests that this feature is being developed exclusively for Pixel phones.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 7a Appears in Detailed Hands On Video

Nevertheless, it is common for Google to test new features on Pixel models, enabling the company to assess real-world scenarios and provide technology enthusiasts with a preview of forthcoming advancements.

These reports come from code analysis, and Google’s intentions may undergo modifications at any given moment. Additionally, it should be noted that Bard is currently an experimental project and not accessible to the general public.

ALSO READ Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch Alongside Pixel 8 This Year

Users who are eager to experience it can register and join the waitlist, or explore alternative services already accessible such as ChatGPT or Bing.

It is worth mentioning that Google is well known for scrapping its own projects midway and even products that have been launched for years. So it is quite possible that Bard on Android phones may never see the light of the day.