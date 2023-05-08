Pakistan Likely to Play Tri-Nation Series If Asia Cup Gets Canceled

With doubts looming over the fate of the Asia Cup, the PCB has started exploring backup plans for bilateral or triangular series involving South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and West Indies to prepare for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The PCB is exploring different options for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled for September this year. According to sources, the PCB is not willing to host the entire Asia Cup at a neutral venue as requested by the BCCI.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Takes on Role of Coaching Umar Akmal

The PCB is open to accepting a hybrid model or hosting the tournament in Pakistan instead. The PCB administration believes that hosting the tournament outside Pakistan would waste all the efforts of bringing international cricket back to the country and may impact their chances of hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025.

If the Asia Cup is canceled or replaced with India’s proposed five-nation tournament, Pakistan will organize bilateral or triangular series to prepare for the ICC World Cup in India. In this regard, the PCB has contacted different cricket boards, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and West Indies, to play during the Asia Cup window.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Awards Rs. 1 Million to Arshad Nadeem

To further provide the team with opportunities to practice ahead of the World Cup, the PCB is planning to replace the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka with a five-match ODI series. These proactive measures show that the PCB is committed to preparing the national team for the upcoming mega event and keeping them engaged in international cricket even in the case of the Asia Cup getting canceled.