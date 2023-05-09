CDA Launches Action Against Illegal Tree Cutting in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a stern warning to anyone found guilty of illegally cutting trees, stating that they will be punished in accordance with the law of the land.

The Environment Wing of the civic agency is committed to pursuing cases against those involved in tree cutting and ensuring that they face the full extent of the law, a national daily has reported.

An official has stated that “Protecting trees is our top priority. Our message is clear: if you cut down a tree, you will go to jail. Let’s work together to make Islamabad a clean, healthy, and green city.”

The government has repeatedly announced its zero-tolerance policy towards the timber mafia and has made it clear that no one will be allowed to cut down even a single tree in Islamabad.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances has directed the federal government to take strict action against the timber mafia. In October 2018, the federal government imposed a complete ban on cutting down trees in Islamabad to protect the environment of the capital.

In October 2021, the CDA moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking action against the owner of a private housing society involved in a tree-chopping case under the Martial Law Regulations.

Another official acknowledged that “While it is true that new saplings – five to seven feet tall – cannot replace the loss of 30 to 40-year-old trees, which are better at absorbing air pollution, the new saplings will take another three to four decades to yield equal environmental and health benefits for the city and its residents.”

He added, “Environmental pollution is becoming an increasingly serious threat, and harmful gas emissions are also rising. Therefore, a clean and green environment is urgently needed for the residents of the green city.”

“We will take strict action against anyone who cuts down a tree without obtaining prior approval from the relevant authorities. From now on, we will send them to jail instead of just imposing fines that yield no results,” the official warned.