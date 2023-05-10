Colleges and Universities in Punjab to Remain Closed on Thursday and Friday

All public sector colleges, universities and other educational institutions under the administrative control of Higher Education Department in Punjab will remain closed on May 11 and May 12 (Thursday and Friday).

In a notification, the Higher Education Department of the province said that the decision has been taken due to the prevailing security situation across Punjab.

ALSO READ Major Cities Across Pakistan to Face Fuel Shortage

Moreover, the papers of Secondary School First Annual Examination 2023 (Part-I) to be held on Thursday and Friday have also been postponed until further orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Interior Ministry approved army deployment in Punjab to address the deteriorating law and order situation earlier in the day.