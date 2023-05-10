Major Cities Across Pakistan to Face Fuel Shortage

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are struggling to maintain supplies in Lahore and other Pakistani cities due to the law and order situation.

Petroleum dealers have warned that more than 50% of filling stations could run dry, raising concerns among citizens and businesses.

The Petroleum Dealers Association’s Secretary General, Jahanzeb Malik, said the supply interruption was a precaution due to Pakistan’s unstable situation. In light of rising tensions, OMC has halted supplies to protect staff and customers.

Protests and demonstrations have erupted nationwide due to former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest. Roadblocks, traffic congestion, and violence have made it harder for OMCs to supply petroleum products.

The shortage stands to threaten commuting, transportation, and various other businesses. It could also affect essential services such as hospitals, emergency responders, and other critical sectors that depend on fuel.

The authorities are trying to contain the situation across Pakistan. PTI representatives have stated that the nationwide protests will not stop unless Khan is set free. The story is still developing as the situation continues to shift across the country.