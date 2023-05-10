Faisal Iqbal Ratyal Appointed DG Telecom, Ministry of IT

The federal government has appointed Faisal Iqbal Ratyal as DG Telecom, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The establishment division has issued notification after the approval from Prime Minister. According to the notification issued by establishment division, Ratyal has been appointed as Director General (Telecom) MP-II, Information Technology and Telecommunication division on contract basis for the period of 3 years.

As the Director General (Telecom), he will be responsible for formulating and reviewing telecom policies in line with emerging technologies, as well as analyzing, monitoring, and evaluating telecom-related PSDP projects.