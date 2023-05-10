UAE Makes Big Announcement for Nationals

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 10, 2023 | 12:07 pm

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved a whopping $23 billion fund to build 76,000 new homes for nationals. The decision comes after the approval of President UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The amount will be used to develop integrated residential areas in Abu Dhabi, with a goal of providing up to 76,000 homes and plots to citizens in a span of five years.

ALSO READ

The upcoming residential projects in UAE will be equipped with a range of services and leisure facilities, including mosques, schools, public parks, and green areas. The aim of these projects is to provide citizens with high living standards and contribute towards the stability and well-being of families throughout Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ

AED 2.7 Billion Housing Aid

Earlier, Sheikh Khaled also approved AED 2.74 billion ($746 million) in funding for housing assistance for 1,800 citizens of Abu Dhabi before Eid Al-Fitr.

The announcement came following the orders of President UAE. The assistance included waiving loan repayments for low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Internet Star Hasbulla Arrested in Dagestan for Traffic Violation
Read more in lens

proproperty

Former PM Imran Khan Arrested by NAB in Al-Qadir Trust Land Scam [VIDEO]
Read more in proproperty
close
>